"Banking While Black" Bodycam Footage Shows How Trying To Cash A Paycheck... Led To Handcuffs In Minneapolis!
"Joe Morrow had just finished a 12-hour shift as an "order picker" at a grocery distributor in Hopkins last year when he stopped at a U.S. Bank branch in Columbia Heights to cash his paycheck.
Despite having an account with the bank and showing his ID, that simple transaction led to a call to police, threats of arrest, and Morrow being placed in handcuffs.
A bank manager told officers he suspected the check was a fake, but police body camera video shows he only called Morrow's employer for verification after the 23-year-old Black man was removed from his office.
The check was, in fact, real." - KSTP.com
Posted by Thrillz
