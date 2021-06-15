Meanwhile In The UK: Chairs & Bottles Get Thrown During At Southend Beach
A police investigation has been launched after footage emerged of football fans hurling tables and chairs at each other on a packed beach. The brawl unfolded around a seafront kiosk in Southend, Essex with around a dozen men repeatedly flinging deck furniture and bottles at each other at close range. Via Ruffy619. Posted By Persist
