All Bad: SpaceX’s Starship Prototype Once Again Explodes On Landing!
SpaceX has once again flown its Starship spacecraft, a still-in-development space launch vehicle it’s building in south Florida. This test was a flight of SN9, the ninth in its current series of prototype rockets. The test involved flying SN9 to an altitude of around 10 km (just over six miles, or nearly 33,000 feet). The landing portion didn’t go as smoothly — the spacecraft attempted to re-orient itself to go vertical for landing, but didn’t make it quite straight up-and-down, and also had too much speed going into the touchdown, so it exploded rather spectacularly when it hit the ground. Posted By Persist
