Riiyoo & Lil Lee - Pray 4 Me (Feat. VL Deck) [Sixx Entertainment]

Sixx Entertainment presents the emerging duo from Atlanta, GA, Riiyoo & Lil Lee. "Pray 4 Me" featuring Atlanta's VL Deck. This track, produced by Heavy Keyzz, allows the Superstar Duo of Riiyoo & Lil Lee to deliver a heartfelt message to the streets. Alongside your favorite Trappers, favorite Rapper VL Deck, the stunning visual directed by jay Legion For Culture Cinema is another in what is becoming a long list of stellar visual offerings from the Sixx Entertainment duo Riiyoo & Lil Lee. Make sure to stay in tune with Riiyoo & Lil Lee as they prepare an onslaught for release in anticipation of their initial full-length project, "Untitled" Contact: [email protected] |
