Whoa: Husband Rescues Wife After She Gets Attacked By An Alligator At A Reptile Center In Utah!
Theresa Wiseman (employee) attempted to guide the gator back into the water tank after it jumped to the platform. She signs a command for the gator when it suddenly grabs her hand and begins pulling her into the tank. Without hesitating, Theresa's husband, Donnie Wiseman, jumped right into the tank to wrestle her hand away from the alligator's jaws. With the assistance of another guest, she was able to free her hand. Posted By Persist
