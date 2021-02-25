Rugrats Reboot 2021! [First Look Teaser]
"Tommy, Angelica, Chuckie and the rest of the Rugrats gang are back for an all-new, CG-animated series on Paramount+! Settle into your high chairs for this exciting first look at the show, which continues the tale of toddlers from the classic Nickelodeon '90s hit. Then, get ready to reunite with the iconic group of babies - voiced by members of the original cast - as they embark on a new batch of epic adventures!" - Paramount
