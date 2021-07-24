Sheesh: Dude Gets Into A Shootout At An Atlanta Gas Station!
A shootout occurred at an Atlanta gas station that left two people injured. Employees at nearby Mama’s Cocina Latina says one of the two victims ran from the gas station and into their restaurant. Police report say both victims were alert, conscious and breathing when they arrived. They were both taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where they are listed in stable condition. One man was arrested. Posted By Persist
