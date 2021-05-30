Say What? Florida Concert Promoter Is Charging Customers $18 For Tickets If They Are Vaccinated, $1,000 If They're Not!
On June 26, the punk band will be playing at a VFW post in St. Petersburg, Fla. Vaccinated fans will only have to pay $18 for their ticket while those who havenât received a shot will have to cough up $999. The idea came from the Teenage Bottle Rocketâs promoter. Is this fair to those that are not vaccinated?. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS