Say What? Florida Concert Promoter Is Charging Customers $18 For Tickets If They Are Vaccinated, $1,000 If They're Not!

On June 26, the punk band will be playing at a VFW post in St. Petersburg, Fla. Vaccinated fans will only have to pay $18 for their ticket while those who havenât received a shot will have to cough up $999. The idea came from the Teenage Bottle Rocketâs promoter. Is this fair to those that are not vaccinated?. Posted By Persist

