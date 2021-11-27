Kevin Hart Says He Stands With Dave Chappelle Amidst The Recent Controversy!
The entertainment mogul discusses his friend and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, who has been embroiled in a controversy over his latest special, “The Closer,” in which he made disparaging remarks about the transgender community that raised protests within Netflix and from activists. Kevin Hart says he stands with Dave amidst the controversy. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS