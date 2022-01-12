Road Rage: Australian Man Gets Revenge On Driver Who Stabbed Him!

A man faces charges after footage emerges of a knife-wielding man being beaten to the ground with a metal pole in Melbourne. The car is partially covered with blood before the driver opens the door clutching a large knife. A woman tries to hit the driver with a shovel until her partner came in and striked the driver with a metal pole knocking him out. Posted By Persist

