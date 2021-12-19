Wild: North Korea Bans Its Citizens From Laughing, Drinking & Shopping For 11-Days To Mark 10th Anniversary Of Kim Jong-il’s Death!
Kim Jong Il passed away due to a heart attack on 17 December, 2011. The 69-year-old had ruled the country from 1994 to 2011. North Korea, has imposed a strict ban on laughing, drinking and shopping for its residents. The ban has been imposed as the country is entering a 11-day mourning period from December 17th. Posted By Persist
