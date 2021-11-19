Jury Finds Kyle Rittenhouse NOT GUILTY On All Counts!

A jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges in the killing two men and wounding another during the protests that followed a police shooting in Kenosha, WI in the summer of 2020. Rittenhouse, now 18, faced five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, along with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Posted By Persist

