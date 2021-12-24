All That For Some Wigs: Two Women &1 With A Baby Pepper-Sprayed A Shop Owner & Ran Away With Merchandise!
Three women - one pregnant and one carrying a baby - made their way into a beauty store and pretended they wanted to buy wigs, only to end up running off with the wigs after attacking the store attendant. When the women arrived the store in Florida, USA, the store owner's daughter attended to them and answered all their questions about the hairs, not knowing the plan was to get their hands on the wigs without paying. Posted By PSmooth
