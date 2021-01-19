Well Damn: Capitol Riot Suspect Who Allegedly Stole Nancy Pelosi's Laptop Planned To Sell It To Russian Intelligence!
Federal authorities are looking for a woman whose former romantic partner says she took a laptop from the office of the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, during the riot at the US Capitol earlier this month. The caller alleged that she intended to send the device to a friend in Russia who planned to sell it to that country’s foreign intelligence service, but that plan fell through and she either has the device or has destroyed it. Posted By Persist
