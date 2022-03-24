Killed It Or Nah? THE BATMAN Deleted Scene With Barry Keoghan As Joker!
The Batman deleted scene featuring Barry Keoghan’s Joker has finally been released. The five-minute scene sees Robert Pattinson’s Batman, in desperate need of help in catching Paul Dano’s Riddler, going to visit the Joker in Arkham. Not only does it give us a better look at the full Joker design (which was obscured in the final cut of The Batman), but we discover that their fateful meeting comes on the first anniversary of the first time Batman and Joker fought. Posted By Persist
