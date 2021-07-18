Chaos: Fans Run Out Of Stadium After Shots Are Fired During Padres-Nationals Game ... 4 People Reportedly Shot!
The San Diego Padres-Washington Nationals game was suspended after a shooting was reported outside of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The shooting was reported outside of the third base gate. Four people were reportedly shot. The Padres-Nationals game was suspended and will resume on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Posted By Persist
