Say What? 2 Chainz Tries A $130 Lab Grown Chicken Nugget!
Lab-grown chicken is physically identical to chicken from slaughtered animals. It's made of genuine chicken cells, but it's grown in a factory instead of in a live animal. 2 Chainz tried some lab-grown chicken nuggets that cost around $130 a piece. Most Expensivest takes viewers on a journey to find the most outrageously priced luxury goods in the world. Posted By Persist
