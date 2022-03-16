Scotty ATL - LA CARE Feat. FlyyyTattedSky (VH1) [Unsigned Artist]
Follow @GrillzByScotty on IG to get a grill like @ScottyATL or @FlyyyTattedSky (VH1)
https://www.grillzbyscotty.com/ - (561)379.1961
Produced by @TashaCatour / Shot by @Payrollfilms / Engineering by @jny.mixedit & @themackloggins / Directed by Scotty ATL - SadaBaby & BJ The Chicago also seen in the video 💯😎♣️ #CoolClub
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS