Well Damn: Anti-Vaxxer Facing Federal Charges For Sending Threatening Emails To Dr. Anthony Fauci & His Family!
A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sending messages threatening Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease scientist, and his family, saying they would be “dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire.”. Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. of Greenbelt, Maryland, was charged with threats against a federal official and interstate communication containing a threat to harm. Posted By Persist
