Ace Virtuoso - Dallas Freestyle / Dip [Independent Artist]
Ace Virtuoso showcases another awesome visual with #DallasFreestyle, life gets hard trying to maintain a healthy career an relationship so after being on the road for weeks an months, sometimes it’s best you just #Dip off Into the sunset with your special person!
Booking Email - [email protected]
Phone Number - 682-559-8241
iTunes Link - https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ace-virtuoso/1114663295
Follow Online:
Instagram - @ace_virtuoso
Twitter - @ace_virtuoso
