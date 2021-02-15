Riff Raff Calls Out 6ix9ine On Instagram & Challenges Him To A $1 Million Boxing Match!
Riff Raff called out 6ix9ine via Instagram in a post where he says "I see that you like to attempt to start fights with real artists that have police records" etc. He Then challenges 6ix9ine to a $1 million boxing match and has 3 months to accept the bet. He also says 6ix9ine stole his rainbow braids & shark grills. Who would win this fight?. Posted By Persist
