"Something Is Wrong With Our System" Florida Sheriff Shows Crazy Shootout That Involved 2 Officers Being Ambushed By 1 Man With A Rifle!

"Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey released footage Thursday from a traffic stop that lead to deputies being ambushed.

Deputies say Paris Wilder of Cocoa opened fire on deputies after he was asked to leave a vehicle. The video shows Wilder get out of the back of the car and begin shooting at deputy Brian Potters.

Potters could be seen in the video putting distance between himself and Wilder before yelling that he’s been hit. The footage continues with an exchange of gunfire, where Wilder also appears to be hit before running toward the deputy cruiser.

As deputies take cover, Wilder appears from behind Potters and hits him in the back of the head with the butt of his rifle.

“As the suspect repeatedly batters Deputy Potters in the head with the butt of the gun, the two of them fall to the ground,” Ivey said. “The subject continues to strike him in the head.”

Ivey said Deputy Tyler Thoman then saved Potters' life by firing multiple rounds, "eliminating the threat."" - Florida News

