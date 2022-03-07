Semi Truck Carrying US Mail Plunges Off Bridge Into River!

BROKEN? 6,591 views

The State Police Association of Massachusetts released footage showing a big rig plunging off a bridge into the Charles River in Weston, Massachusetts, on Feb. 26. Thankfully, the semi-truck driver was unharmed. After the crash, police say the driver stood on top of the truck and waited for help. The truck was carrying U.S. mail. Posted By Ghost

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS