Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting At Suspected Child Molester!
Velasquez, 39, is facing an attempted murder charge, as well as multiple counts of assault with a gun and deadly weapon, in connection with the roadside encounter that took place Monday. Velasquez’s alleged actions occurred after his close relative told authorities they were repeatedly molested by a man at a home daycare run by Goularte’s mother, where Velasquez had been a client for the past two years. Goularte is facing a felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14. Posted By Persist
