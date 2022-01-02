Cam'ron's Friend Gifts Him $250,000 For Taking Him Out The Street & Making Him A Millionaire!
via @sugadugga1988 "I told y’all no cap my brother @mr_camron made me millionaire it feel good to start the new year the right way I could have got u the 2022 Mercedes maybach but they said I would not have it on time for new year cash is better 250,000$ in a Sneaker box @fleefarmsexotics 4 life" Posted by JR
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS