Realionaire Money - Chasing Bags [Realionaire Music Group Submitted]
Realionaire Money, CEO of Realionaire Music Group, says his label is the next big independent record label to break through in the industry. The life of a serial entrepreneur, all legit hustle, none of the glorification of illegal activity to attain wealth. Chasing Bags is a motivational song about all the positive ways to get to the bag, the negative aspects are being glorified enough I provide the balance the game needs.
Realionaire Money
https://twitter.com/realionairemg
https://www.instagram.com/realionaire_money/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCobaZvN6KkmYOJaoHzKAj6Q/videos
https://music.apple.com/us/album/chasing-bags/1603999871?i=1603999872
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5E1I56NX6ulIr6kEvjKgNL?si=SjyIWYhcTwa7ze1o2hdVwQ
