"Did It Hurt?" 6-Year-Old Boy Shot By Neighbor In Detroit, While Getting His Bike... Le-Nguyen Released On 10K Bond!
"A 6-year-old boy was shot after he left his bike on his neighbor's lawn in Ypsilanti.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff arrested the neighbor, who was identified as Ryan Le-Nguyen. He was charged with assault with intent to murder and later released on a $10k bond." - Fox 2
