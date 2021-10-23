Dope: This Personal Electric Aerial Vehicle Called The Jetson One Looks Futuristic As Heck!
Meet the Jetson ONE.
Jetson ONE is an ultralight and extremely fun to fly recreational all-electric personal vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft.
Our mission is to make the skies available for everyone with our safe personal electric aerial vehicle.
Are you ready to experience a completely new and exciting way of travel?
