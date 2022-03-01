Russia Dropped A Thermobaric Bomb On Ukraine Citizens... That Can Explode Your Lungs! (Footage Of The Bomb Going Off)
"Ukraine's Ambassador to the
U.S. reveals that Russia dropped a
thermobaric bomb, also known as a
"vacuum bomb" and the "Father of All
Bombs,"
Vladimir Putin has used a deadly vacuum bomb as part of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an ambassador has claimed.
The Ukrainian ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said on Monday the Kremlin had used the devastating bomb - which is banned by the Geneva convention - during air strikes." - TheMirror.CO.UK
