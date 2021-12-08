He Tried To Tell Us: Jalen Rose Told Molly About Being "Faithful" National TV... Now Filed For Divorce!
"One of sports TV's power couples has broken up -- ex-NBA player Jalen Rose filed for divorce from ESPN host Molly Qerim, TMZ Sports has learned.
Court records show Rose filed docs earlier this year ... kickstarting the process to end their 2 and a half year marriage.
Sources tell us the breakup was amicable and both sides remain cordial.
Rose first went public with the "First Take" host in June 2016 ... and they tied the knot at a lowkey NYC ceremony in July 2018." - TMZ.com
