Blo5k Lil A & Trouble - Atlanta (Official Music Video) [Last Supper Music Group Submitted]
Last Supper Music Group (LSMG) presents Atlanta artist's Blo5k Lil A & Trouble official music video for "Atlanta" under Last Supper Music Group (LSMG). Upcoming Atlanta LSMG recording artists Lil Blo5k fresh off the release of mixtape "Tha 5" mixtape, Featuring Bloody Jay & Blo5k Fatt. You can catch production from super-producer Zaytoven, J Reid, B Rackz, Brand Da Beast & Murda On Da Track. You can check out the release "Atlanta" now on all digital platforms to stream and download. Be on the lookout for more to come from Last Supper Music Group (LSMG) Atlanta artist's Blo5k Lil A.
Record Label: Last Supper Music Group (LSMG) @LSMG_LLC
Stream/download "Atlanta" by Blo5k Lil A & Trouble:
https://song.link/s/71EV15yVXRlAXiRISoWNhV
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blo5k_lila
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/troublemmb
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lsmg_llc,br> Facebook:@Blo5kLilA https://www.facebook.com/Blo5kLilA
Twitter: @Blo5k_LilA https://twitter.com/Blo5k_LilA
