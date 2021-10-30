Jeez: Driver Slams Into Woman Sending Her Flying Through The Air Then Takes Off Running!

A motorist who slammed into a woman riding a scooter in downtown Los Angeles, sending her soaring into the air and onto the sidewalk, is being sought by police.



The woman was riding against the one-way street when the driver of a 2020 Chevy Spark collided head-on with her, launching her and causing her to land head first on the pavement.



The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are said to be serious, but she is in stable condition and expected to recover.



After that, the suspect exited the vehicle and left the scene. Surveillance video managed to capture clear pictures of a bare chested man running down the street with a tattoo on the right side of his chest.



The accused was later discovered to be driving a vehicle reported stolen out of the LAPD Wilshire Division area, according to investigators. Posted by JR