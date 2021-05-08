They're No Jab & Proud: Anti-Vaxxers In Utah Burn A Giant Effigy Of A Syringe!
Hundreds who oppose vaccines — particularly the COVID-19 vaccines— gathered in Moroni, Utah to burn a giant syringe in effigy to celebrate a "night of liberty" and the end of "medical tyranny." Former police officer Eric Moutsos broadcast the event that attracted hundreds of people, including many families, to watch the syringe go up in flames. Posted By Persist
