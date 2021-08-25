Only On Spirit Airlines: Woman Who Smoked A Cigarette On Plane Gets Escorted Off By Police!
A woman on a Florida-bound flight (Tuesday) drew the scorn of her fellow travelers after lighting up a cigarette as the airplane was making its way toward the terminal. The plane took an hour to make its way to the gate, during which the passenger pulled out a cigarette, "She literally took out a cigarette and just started smoking," one of the passengers said. Law enforcement officers are seen entering the plane and asking the woman to go with them. She gets up and is escorted off. Posted By Persist
