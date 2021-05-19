Sheesh: Man Fatally Shot By Baltimore Police After Holding His Fiancée At Knifepoint!
Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation by speaking with Timothy Fleming and asking him to drop the weapon or let the victim go. Fleming ignored the officers’ commands and leaned towards the victim as if he was going to stab the victim. Two officers discharged their weapons, striking Fleming. n officer was able to rescue the victim to safety. She had not been stabbed. The trainee rendered aid to Fleming. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced him dead. Posted By Persist
