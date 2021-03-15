Petty: Netflix Will Premiere A Documentary About The Last Blockbuster Store!
Netflix streamed a documentary about the last Blockbuster movie rental store in a move Twitter users are calling "petty" as they react to the news with jokes and memes. On March 15, the streaming platform aired The Last Blockbuster, a documentary about the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, which was initially released in July 2020. Posted By Persist
