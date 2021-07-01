Knew They Had Em.. Patrick Beverley Shoved Chris Paul In The Back During Time Out And Got Ejected!
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder said he knew the Western Conference Finals were over when Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley pushed Suns star Chris Paul in the back, leading to his ejection in the fourth quarter. "We know they were broke. We know we broke them," Crowder told reporters after Game 6 on Wednesday. Phoenix went on to score a 130-103 blowout victory to clinch a 4-2 series win and earn a berth in the 2021 NBA Finals against either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks.
