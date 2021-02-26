What Type Of Cartoon Character In The Face: Baby Shark Found With A Human Face Caught In Indonesia!
A baby shark with a human face baffled fisherman after it was caught off the coast of Indonesia. The mutant creature was landed by Abdullah Nuren, 48, after he set off from Rote Ndao in East Nusa Tenggara, on Sunday February 21. He said he pulled in an adult shark and when cut open its stomach, there were three pups inside. One of them had a distinctive appearance with two large round eyes underneath its nose like the Baby Shark cartoon character. Posted By PSmooth
