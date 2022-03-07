"Georgia Is Not America" Atlanta Residents Plea To Russia Not To Invade After Ukraine Actor, Pasha Lee, Was Killed Trying To Defend Ukraine (Audio)
"Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee was killed while fighting off Russian forces -- having gone from entertainer to soldier who put himself on the front lines in the battle for his country.
Lee died while serving in the Ukrainian army this weekend, falling at the hands of Russian occupiers who were bombarding the city of Irpin with mortar shells -- this according to the Odesa International Film Festival, which broke the news about his passing." - TMZ
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS