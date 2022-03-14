R.I.P. Scott Hall / RaZor Ramon: Wrestling Legend Dies At Age 63!
Scott Hall, the wrestling star who revitalized the industry with his Razor Ramon gimmick and when he formed the nWo with Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan, died Monday after being taken off life support. He was 63. The Maryland native had been in critical condition since suffering multiple heart attacks due to a blood clot that occurred after a hip replacement surgery. Via TIGER DRIVER 9X. Posted By Persist
