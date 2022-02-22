Alleged "Tinder Swindler" Simon Leviev Speaks Out: ‘I’m The Biggest Gentleman In The World’
Simon Leviev, the handsome jetsetter at the center of the sensational Netflix documentary "The Tinder Swindler," is speaking out exclusively to Inside Edition. The 31-year-old wheeler-dealer met beautiful women on the dating app Tinder, wooing them with private jets, fancy cars and champagne. Three women believed Leviev was the son of a billionaire Israeli diamond mogul, and in falling for him and his line, they said they ultimately went on to lend him nearly $500,000 combined. Leviev denies any wrongdoing.
