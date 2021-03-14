Respect: Good Samaritan Breaks Glass Windshield Using His Feet & Bare Hands To Rescue Woman Trapped In Overturned Truck!
Incredible cell phone video shows a Good Samaritan (Nicholas Lee) rescuing a woman trapped inside the cab of an overturned truck, using his bare hands to break through the glass windshield. Lee first uses his feet and then his bare hands to break the windshield. Moments later, the trapped woman emerges for a big hug from her daughter. Posted By Persist
