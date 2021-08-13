Macntaj Feat. K Shiday - Blue In The Face [WSHH Heatseekers]

BROKEN? 2,285 views

#macntaj #kshiday #bigblocmeign

Sacramento/Seattle artist Macntaj unleashes "Blue in the Face" ft. K Shiday as the focus track from his debut album "Big Bloc Meign" [8/13/21 on Bloc Star Evolution/INgrooves/UMG]. A colorful Bonnie and Clyde caper, the visual for "Blue in the Face" finds Macntaj telling a group of children the story of a daring bank robbery and escape. Set to a thunderous trap beat, "Blue in the Face" is the perfect banger to close out the summer!

Executive Produced by Anerae "X-Raided" Brown for Bloc Star Evolution, LLC
Directed/Edited/Written/Cinematography: Justin Frick
Co Director: Gage Sohler & Macntaj
Produced By: A Frick Take
Lighting: Gage Sohler & Justin Frick
Set Design: Cameron Mills, Katy Mills, Justin Frick, Gage Sohler
VFX: Kwrrk Design
Artwork: Jose Cardenas

Macntaj - "Big Bloc Meign" available now:
https://ffm.to/bigblocmeign
Connect with Macntaj:
https://www.instagram.com/macntaj
https://www.facebook.com/Macntaj
https://www.instagram.com/blocstarevolution
https://www.facebook.com/blocstarevolution
https://www.blocstarevolution.com

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS