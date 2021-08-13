Macntaj Feat. K Shiday - Blue In The Face [WSHH Heatseekers]
#macntaj #kshiday #bigblocmeign
Sacramento/Seattle artist Macntaj unleashes "Blue in the Face" ft. K Shiday as the focus track from his debut album "Big Bloc Meign" [8/13/21 on Bloc Star Evolution/INgrooves/UMG]. A colorful Bonnie and Clyde caper, the visual for "Blue in the Face" finds Macntaj telling a group of children the story of a daring bank robbery and escape. Set to a thunderous trap beat, "Blue in the Face" is the perfect banger to close out the summer!
Executive Produced by Anerae "X-Raided" Brown for Bloc Star Evolution, LLC
Directed/Edited/Written/Cinematography: Justin Frick
Co Director: Gage Sohler & Macntaj
Produced By: A Frick Take
Lighting: Gage Sohler & Justin Frick
Set Design: Cameron Mills, Katy Mills, Justin Frick, Gage Sohler
VFX: Kwrrk Design
Artwork: Jose Cardenas
Macntaj - "Big Bloc Meign" available now:
https://ffm.to/bigblocmeign
Connect with Macntaj:
https://www.instagram.com/macntaj
https://www.facebook.com/Macntaj
https://www.instagram.com/blocstarevolution
https://www.facebook.com/blocstarevolution
https://www.blocstarevolution.com
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS