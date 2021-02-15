Wild: Florida Man Gets Tased Numerous Times & Tells Officers To Shoot Him!

BROKEN? 9,167 views

Officers were called to a beachside hotel after receiving word of an armed person who may be a threat to himself and others. Officers found a man inside a room who asked police several times to shoot him and threw objects at them, including knives. The officers tried numerous things to take him down, after an hour or so they finally were able to arrest the man. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS