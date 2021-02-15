Wild: Florida Man Gets Tased Numerous Times & Tells Officers To Shoot Him!
Officers were called to a beachside hotel after receiving word of an armed person who may be a threat to himself and others. Officers found a man inside a room who asked police several times to shoot him and threw objects at them, including knives. The officers tried numerous things to take him down, after an hour or so they finally were able to arrest the man. Posted By Persist
