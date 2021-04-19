DTE Lil DayDay - Hate Iz Great
IG: https://www.instagram.com/dte_lildayday/
YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/user/dredeejc1
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dtelildayday/
TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeHKXcQq/
Hate Iz Great Spotify Link: https://open.spotify.com/track/4Nk3W9d5aT94WgGyDCi9Ux?si=178d799aa60844a2
Jaret McGee (Videographer)
https://instagram.com/jaretmcgee/
Sensei7(Producer)
https://instagram.com/sensei7beats/
DTE MGMT: https://instagram.com/dtemgmt/
Posted by Gio
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS