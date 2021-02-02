After 27 Years, Jeff Bezos Will Soon Step Down As CEO Of Amazon!
Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO, the online internet retailing giant he founded 27 years ago, and will become executive chair, focused on “new products and early initiatives,”. Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy will take over as Amazon CEO. Bezos is the world’s richest person, with a Forbes estimated net worth of more than $196 billion. Posted By Persist
