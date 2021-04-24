"What The Mark Of The Beast Is Going On?" Amazon Rolls Out Palm Scanning Payment At A Whole Foods Store In Seattle!
Amazon announced it is bringing palm scanners to one of its Whole Foods stores in Seattle, with plans to roll out the new payment system to eight stores in the Seattle area in the coming months. Customers will hold their hands above the scanner for a contact-free payment method. To use the service, customers will give Whole Foods their credit or debit card information to link their palm print. They can chose to use a different payment method, such as cash, check or other credit card, in subsequent visits. Posted By Persist
