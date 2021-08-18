He's Heated: Anti-Vaxxer Goes Off On San Diego County Board Of Supervisors!
A man who identified himself as Matt Baker invoked both “the wind of time”—he was whistling into the microphone—and the Nuremberg Codes in angry arguments that left him red-faced. Baker said to the board of supervisors, “You are about to open a pit of hell. You do not get a vaccine passport put on us. You know as the population who’s in control, you know as politicians—once you get a power, you never relinquish it. Posted By Persist
