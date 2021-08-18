He's Heated: Anti-Vaxxer Goes Off On San Diego County Board Of Supervisors!

BROKEN? 3,501 views

A man who identified himself as Matt Baker invoked both “the wind of time”—he was whistling into the microphone—and the Nuremberg Codes in angry arguments that left him red-faced. Baker said to the board of supervisors, “You are about to open a pit of hell. You do not get a vaccine passport put on us. You know as the population who’s in control, you know as politicians—once you get a power, you never relinquish it. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS