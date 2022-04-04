Black Hotel Clerk Calls Police On A Drunk Man Who Attacked Him, Cops Instantly Arrest The Clerk & Give The Drunk Guy A Courtesy Ride Home!
New body camera video released by the fort lauderdale police department shows officers pushing a black hotel employee before arresting him. the employee, raymond rachal, was the person to call the police after an incident in the lobby where rachal claims a man was yelling racial slurs at him. Posted by Abdul
