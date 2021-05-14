Millyz & Dave East - CHAPO
Pre-Order the “Pablo & Blanco” EP out everywhere 5/21: https://wsds.ffm.to/pabloandblanco
Dave East & Millyz team up for a collaborative EP titled "Pablo & Blanco." The records and visuals from the EP were recorded in Medellin, Colombia and consists entirely of Colombia themed production. The full EP will be available everywhere on 5/21 via WorldStar Distro!
https://www.instagram.com/millyz/
https://www.instagram.com/daveeast/
